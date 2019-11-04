Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.17 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,035.17 crore in September 2019 down 13.12% from Rs. 1,191.49 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.43 crore in September 2019 up 4.16% from Rs. 90.66 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.76 crore in September 2019 down 28.12% from Rs. 216.70 crore in September 2018.
Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 30.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 29.00 in September 2018.
Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 4,338.45 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -14.93% over the last 12 months.
|Schaeffler India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,035.17
|1,116.70
|1,191.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,035.17
|1,116.70
|1,191.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|396.07
|466.54
|448.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|231.34
|274.82
|435.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.06
|-52.31
|-141.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.14
|91.51
|81.64
|Depreciation
|39.97
|38.47
|37.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|150.73
|176.79
|167.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.86
|120.88
|162.48
|Other Income
|12.93
|12.45
|17.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|115.79
|133.33
|179.51
|Interest
|0.43
|0.78
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|115.36
|132.55
|178.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-39.14
|P/L Before Tax
|115.36
|132.55
|139.03
|Tax
|20.93
|50.07
|48.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|94.43
|82.48
|90.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|94.43
|82.48
|90.66
|Equity Share Capital
|31.26
|31.26
|16.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.20
|26.40
|29.00
|Diluted EPS
|30.20
|26.40
|29.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.20
|26.40
|29.00
|Diluted EPS
|30.20
|26.40
|29.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
