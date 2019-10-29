Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.17 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,035.17 crore in September 2019 down 13.12% from Rs. 1,191.49 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.43 crore in September 2019 up 4.16% from Rs. 90.66 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.76 crore in September 2019 down 28.12% from Rs. 216.70 crore in September 2018.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 30.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 29.00 in September 2018.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 4,024.75 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.35% returns over the last 6 months and -17.43% over the last 12 months.