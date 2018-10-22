Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.49 crore, up 142.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.49 crore in September 2018 up 142.08% from Rs. 492.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.66 crore in September 2018 up 54.66% from Rs. 58.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.70 crore in September 2018 up 99.47% from Rs. 108.64 crore in September 2017.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 35.27 in September 2017.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 4,992.80 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.89% over the last 12 months.