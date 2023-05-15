Schaeffler Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,693.62 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,693.62 crore in March 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 1,567.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.37 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 207.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.37 crore in March 2023 up 5.74% from Rs. 328.52 crore in March 2022.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.30 in March 2022.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 2,839.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 43.43% over the last 12 months.