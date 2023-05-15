English
    Schaeffler Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,693.62 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,693.62 crore in March 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 1,567.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.37 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 207.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.37 crore in March 2023 up 5.74% from Rs. 328.52 crore in March 2022.

    Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.30 in March 2022.

    Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 2,839.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 43.43% over the last 12 months.

    Schaeffler India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,693.621,794.651,567.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,693.621,794.651,567.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials771.45649.03652.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods360.62344.85382.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-95.33100.29-82.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.89108.15104.37
    Depreciation52.4552.9950.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses228.31247.11202.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.23292.23257.98
    Other Income32.6918.2720.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax294.92310.50278.03
    Interest0.800.930.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax294.12309.57277.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax294.12309.57277.19
    Tax74.7578.5970.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.37230.98207.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.37230.98207.12
    Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0014.8013.30
    Diluted EPS14.0014.8013.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0014.8013.30
    Diluted EPS14.0014.8013.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 01:35 pm