Schaeffler Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,567.51 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,567.51 crore in March 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 1,316.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.12 crore in March 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 139.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.52 crore in March 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 234.75 crore in March 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.60 in March 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 1,998.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.62% returns over the last 6 months and 92.81% over the last 12 months.

Schaeffler India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,567.51 1,523.22 1,316.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,567.51 1,523.22 1,316.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 652.72 567.19 552.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 382.20 349.85 309.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -82.65 13.10 -18.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.37 99.46 97.84
Depreciation 50.49 51.17 47.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.40 206.49 162.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 257.98 235.96 165.00
Other Income 20.05 21.79 21.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.03 257.75 186.88
Interest 0.84 0.87 0.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.19 256.88 185.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 277.19 256.88 185.97
Tax 70.07 66.24 46.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 207.12 190.64 139.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 207.12 190.64 139.54
Equity Share Capital 31.26 31.26 31.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.30 61.00 44.60
Diluted EPS 13.30 61.00 44.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.30 61.00 44.60
Diluted EPS 13.30 61.00 44.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
