English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Schaeffler Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,567.51 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,567.51 crore in March 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 1,316.82 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.12 crore in March 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 139.54 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.52 crore in March 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 234.75 crore in March 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.60 in March 2021.

    Close

    Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 1,998.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.62% returns over the last 6 months and 92.81% over the last 12 months.

    Schaeffler India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,567.511,523.221,316.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,567.511,523.221,316.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials652.72567.19552.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods382.20349.85309.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.6513.10-18.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.3799.4697.84
    Depreciation50.4951.1747.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.40206.49162.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax257.98235.96165.00
    Other Income20.0521.7921.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.03257.75186.88
    Interest0.840.870.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax277.19256.88185.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax277.19256.88185.97
    Tax70.0766.2446.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.12190.64139.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.12190.64139.54
    Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3061.0044.60
    Diluted EPS13.3061.0044.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3061.0044.60
    Diluted EPS13.3061.0044.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Schaeffler Ind #Schaeffler India
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.