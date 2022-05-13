Schaeffler Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,567.51 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,567.51 crore in March 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 1,316.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.12 crore in March 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 139.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.52 crore in March 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 234.75 crore in March 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.60 in March 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 1,979.90 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 99.20% over the last 12 months.