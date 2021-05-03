Schaeffler Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.82 crore, up 41.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,316.82 crore in March 2021 up 41.82% from Rs. 928.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.54 crore in March 2021 up 78.1% from Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.75 crore in March 2021 up 51.03% from Rs. 155.43 crore in March 2020.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 44.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.10 in March 2020.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 5,238.80 on April 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.20% returns over the last 6 months and 52.47% over the last 12 months.