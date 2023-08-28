English
    Schaeffler Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,829.14 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

    August 28, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,829.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.59% from Rs. 1,748.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.28 crore in June 2023 up 5.11% from Rs. 225.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 372.81 crore in June 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 337.93 crore in June 2022.

    Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 15.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.40 in June 2022.

    Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 3,020.50 on August 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 0.08% over the last 12 months.

    Schaeffler India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,829.141,693.621,748.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,829.141,693.621,748.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials788.53771.45718.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods370.69360.62389.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.31-95.33-8.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.46113.89108.94
    Depreciation53.9352.4551.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses245.75228.31218.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.09262.23270.46
    Other Income30.7932.6916.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.88294.92286.66
    Interest0.840.800.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax318.04294.12285.73
    Exceptional Items----14.98
    P/L Before Tax318.04294.12300.71
    Tax80.7674.7574.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities237.28219.37225.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period237.28219.37225.75
    Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1814.0014.40
    Diluted EPS--14.0014.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1814.0014.40
    Diluted EPS--14.0014.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 28, 2023

