 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Schaeffler Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,748.83 crore, up 41.85% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,748.83 crore in June 2022 up 41.85% from Rs. 1,232.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.75 crore in June 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 128.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.93 crore in June 2022 up 53.59% from Rs. 220.02 crore in June 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.00 in June 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 2,497.40 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.54% returns over the last 6 months and 87.82% over the last 12 months.

Schaeffler India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,748.83 1,567.51 1,232.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,748.83 1,567.51 1,232.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 718.74 652.72 543.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 389.03 382.20 362.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.58 -82.65 -147.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.94 104.37 98.21
Depreciation 51.27 50.49 48.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 218.97 202.40 169.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.46 257.98 158.60
Other Income 16.20 20.05 12.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.66 278.03 171.56
Interest 0.93 0.84 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 285.73 277.19 170.66
Exceptional Items 14.98 -- --
P/L Before Tax 300.71 277.19 170.66
Tax 74.96 70.07 42.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 225.75 207.12 128.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 225.75 207.12 128.13
Equity Share Capital 31.26 31.26 31.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.40 13.30 41.00
Diluted EPS 14.40 13.30 41.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.40 13.30 41.00
Diluted EPS 14.40 13.30 41.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Schaeffler Ind #Schaeffler India
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.