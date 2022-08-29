Schaeffler Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,748.83 crore, up 41.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,748.83 crore in June 2022 up 41.85% from Rs. 1,232.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.75 crore in June 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 128.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.93 crore in June 2022 up 53.59% from Rs. 220.02 crore in June 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.00 in June 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 3,011.55 on August 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.17% returns over the last 6 months and 112.35% over the last 12 months.