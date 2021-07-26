Schaeffler Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.89 crore, up 180.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.89 crore in June 2021 up 180.92% from Rs. 438.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.13 crore in June 2021 up 401.7% from Rs. 42.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.02 crore in June 2021 up 3886.92% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2020.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 41.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.60 in June 2020.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 6,569.65 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.98% returns over the last 6 months and 77.21% over the last 12 months.