Schaeffler Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.70 crore, up 116.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.70 crore in June 2019 up 116.87% from Rs. 514.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.48 crore in June 2019 up 34.66% from Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.80 crore in June 2019 up 50.99% from Rs. 113.78 crore in June 2018.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 36.90 in June 2018.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 4,201.20 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.11% over the last 12 months.