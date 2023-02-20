 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schaeffler Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 1,523.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.98 crore in December 2022 up 21.16% from Rs. 190.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 308.92 crore in December 2021.

Schaeffler India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,794.65 1,756.43 1,523.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,794.65 1,756.43 1,523.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 649.03 751.59 567.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 344.85 420.12 349.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 100.29 -65.01 13.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.15 109.13 99.46
Depreciation 52.99 51.71 51.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.11 221.63 206.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.23 267.26 235.96
Other Income 18.27 23.16 21.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.50 290.42 257.75
Interest 0.93 0.85 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 309.57 289.57 256.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 309.57 289.57 256.88
Tax 78.59 74.21 66.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 230.98 215.36 190.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 230.98 215.36 190.64
Equity Share Capital 31.26 31.26 31.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.80 13.80 61.00
Diluted EPS 14.80 13.80 61.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.80 13.80 61.00
Diluted EPS 14.80 13.80 61.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited