Schaeffler Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 1,523.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.98 crore in December 2022 up 21.16% from Rs. 190.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 308.92 crore in December 2021.