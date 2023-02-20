Schaeffler Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 1,523.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.98 crore in December 2022 up 21.16% from Rs. 190.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 308.92 crore in December 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 61.00 in December 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 2,943.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.