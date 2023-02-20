English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Schaeffler Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,794.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 1,523.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.98 crore in December 2022 up 21.16% from Rs. 190.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 308.92 crore in December 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 61.00 in December 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 2,943.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.

    Schaeffler India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,794.651,756.431,523.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,794.651,756.431,523.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials649.03751.59567.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods344.85420.12349.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks100.29-65.0113.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.15109.1399.46
    Depreciation52.9951.7151.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.11221.63206.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.23267.26235.96
    Other Income18.2723.1621.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax310.50290.42257.75
    Interest0.930.850.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax309.57289.57256.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax309.57289.57256.88
    Tax78.5974.2166.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities230.98215.36190.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period230.98215.36190.64
    Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8013.8061.00
    Diluted EPS14.8013.8061.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8013.8061.00
    Diluted EPS14.8013.8061.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Schaeffler Ind #Schaeffler India
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm