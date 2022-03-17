Schaeffler Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,523.22 crore, up 19.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,523.22 crore in December 2021 up 19.58% from Rs. 1,273.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.64 crore in December 2021 up 34.61% from Rs. 141.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.92 crore in December 2021 up 26.31% from Rs. 244.58 crore in December 2020.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 61.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 45.30 in December 2020.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 1,788.95 on March 16, 2022 (NSE)