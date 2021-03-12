Schaeffler Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.77 crore, up 22.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.77 crore in December 2020 up 22.9% from Rs. 1,036.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.62 crore in December 2020 up 67.5% from Rs. 84.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.58 crore in December 2020 up 45.9% from Rs. 167.63 crore in December 2019.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 45.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 27.00 in December 2019.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 5,287.85 on March 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 23.28% over the last 12 months.