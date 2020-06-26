Schablona India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 84.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 84.21% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 113.03% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Schablona India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2019.

Schablona India shares closed at 12.35 on February 27, 2020 (BSE)