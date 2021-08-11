Schablona India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 39.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 39.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 8.67% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Schablona India shares closed at 11.90 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)