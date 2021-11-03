Scanpoint Geo Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, down 42.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in September 2021 down 42.37% from Rs. 15.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021 up 7.12% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021 up 6.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2020.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2020.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 18.30 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.64% returns over the last 6 months and -1.08% over the last 12 months.