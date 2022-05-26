Scanpoint Geo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, down 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in March 2022 down 22.29% from Rs. 14.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 60.36% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022 down 37.88% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2021.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 12.47 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.72% returns over the last 6 months and -8.78% over the last 12 months.