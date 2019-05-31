Scanpoint Geo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.46 crore, down 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.46 crore in March 2019 down 15.71% from Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019 up 2.09% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2019 up 60.54% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2018.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 27.15 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 20.45% over the last 12 months.