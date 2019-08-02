Scanpoint Geo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in June 2019 up 5.43% from Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019 up 11.5% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 up 43.1% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 25.40 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.53% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.