Scanpoint Geo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, down 37.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2022 down 37.73% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 73.52% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 26.23% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 9.18 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.07% returns over the last 6 months and -45.84% over the last 12 months.