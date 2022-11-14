Scanpoint Geo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 63.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in September 2022 down 63.11% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 77.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 36.69% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 12.44 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.65% over the last 12 months.