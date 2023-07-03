English
    Scanpoint Geo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 46.26% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scanpoint Geomatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in March 2023 down 46.26% from Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 203.32% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 7.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

    Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

    Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 8.90 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.26% returns over the last 6 months and -22.34% over the last 12 months.

    Scanpoint Geomatics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.213.8511.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.213.8511.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.50----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.921.242.21
    Depreciation0.310.310.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.601.798.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.510.74
    Other Income0.120.080.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.590.95
    Interest0.520.390.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.480.190.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.480.190.50
    Tax0.340.050.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.140.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.140.26
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.260.140.26
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8713.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves71.11----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.40
    Diluted EPS--0.020.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.40
    Diluted EPS--0.020.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

