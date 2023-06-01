Scanpoint Geo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 46.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in March 2023 down 46.26% from Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 203.32% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 7.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 9.92 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -20.13% over the last 12 months.