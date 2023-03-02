Scanpoint Geo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, down 37.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2022 down 37.73% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 73.73% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 26.23% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.