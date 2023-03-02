English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    Scanpoint Geo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, down 37.73% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scanpoint Geomatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2022 down 37.73% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 73.73% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 26.23% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

    Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

    Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 8.68 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -43.82% over the last 12 months.

    Scanpoint Geomatics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.853.316.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.853.316.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.472.18
    Depreciation0.310.300.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.791.082.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.450.86
    Other Income0.080.130.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.590.580.94
    Interest0.390.410.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.160.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.190.160.56
    Tax0.050.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.130.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.130.53
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.140.130.53
    Equity Share Capital13.8713.8713.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.08
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.08
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Scanpoint Geo #Scanpoint Geomatics
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 09:33 am