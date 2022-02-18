Scanpoint Geo Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 31.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in December 2021 down 31.39% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 3.83% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021 down 12.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020.

Scanpoint Geo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Scanpoint Geo shares closed at 17.30 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)