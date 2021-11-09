Scandent Imag Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore in September 2021 down 14.29% from Rs. 11.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021 up 3.24% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021 down 1.8% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2020.

Scandent Imag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2020.

Scandent Imag shares closed at 20.85 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)