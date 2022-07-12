Scandent Imag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in June 2022 down 9.59% from Rs. 12.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 13.14% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022 down 10.71% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021.

Scandent Imag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Scandent Imag shares closed at 47.45 on July 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.27% returns over the last 6 months and 108.57% over the last 12 months.