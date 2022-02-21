Scandent Imag Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.16 crore, up 33.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.16 crore in December 2021 up 33.43% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021 up 40.39% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021 up 20.86% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020.

Scandent Imag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2020.

Scandent Imag shares closed at 26.35 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)