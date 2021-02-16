Scandent Imag Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 137.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in December 2020 up 137.54% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020 up 163.52% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020 up 252.83% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

Scandent Imag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Scandent Imag shares closed at 15.80 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 107.89% returns over the last 6 months