Scan Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore in September 2022 up 30.78% from Rs. 160.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 543.52% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 down 169.53% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

Scan Steels shares closed at 32.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.

Scan Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.50 306.60 160.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.50 306.60 160.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 204.10 206.48 148.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.68 17.20 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.93 3.23 -35.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.65 7.28 6.32
Depreciation 3.28 3.28 3.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.39 38.46 34.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.67 30.68 3.44
Other Income 0.05 0.61 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.62 31.29 4.50
Interest 2.18 3.65 2.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.80 27.64 2.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.80 27.64 2.10
Tax -2.19 7.09 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.61 20.55 1.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.61 20.55 1.94
Equity Share Capital 52.35 52.35 52.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.64 3.93 0.37
Diluted EPS -1.64 3.93 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.64 3.93 0.37
Diluted EPS -1.64 3.93 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Scan Steels #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
