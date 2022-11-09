Scan Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore in September 2022 up 30.78% from Rs. 160.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 543.52% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 down 169.53% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

Scan Steels shares closed at 32.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.