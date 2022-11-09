Scan Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore in September 2022 up 30.78% from Rs. 160.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 543.52% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 down 169.53% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.
Scan Steels shares closed at 32.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.
|Scan Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|210.50
|306.60
|160.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|210.50
|306.60
|160.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|204.10
|206.48
|148.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.68
|17.20
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.93
|3.23
|-35.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.65
|7.28
|6.32
|Depreciation
|3.28
|3.28
|3.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.39
|38.46
|34.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.67
|30.68
|3.44
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.61
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.62
|31.29
|4.50
|Interest
|2.18
|3.65
|2.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.80
|27.64
|2.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.80
|27.64
|2.10
|Tax
|-2.19
|7.09
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.61
|20.55
|1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.61
|20.55
|1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|52.35
|52.35
|52.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|3.93
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|3.93
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|3.93
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|3.93
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited