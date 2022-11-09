English
    Scan Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.50 crore in September 2022 up 30.78% from Rs. 160.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 543.52% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 down 169.53% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

    Scan Steels shares closed at 32.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.

    Scan Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.50306.60160.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.50306.60160.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.10206.48148.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.6817.200.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.933.23-35.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.657.286.32
    Depreciation3.283.283.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3938.4634.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.6730.683.44
    Other Income0.050.611.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.6231.294.50
    Interest2.183.652.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.8027.642.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.8027.642.10
    Tax-2.197.090.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.6120.551.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.6120.551.94
    Equity Share Capital52.3552.3552.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.643.930.37
    Diluted EPS-1.643.930.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.643.930.37
    Diluted EPS-1.643.930.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

