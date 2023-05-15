Scan Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.72 crore, down 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.72 crore in March 2023 down 19.47% from Rs. 341.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 90.53% from Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.10 crore in March 2023 down 52.48% from Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022.

Scan Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2022.

Scan Steels shares closed at 32.39 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.