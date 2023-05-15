Scan Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.72 crore, down 19.47% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.72 crore in March 2023 down 19.47% from Rs. 341.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 90.53% from Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.10 crore in March 2023 down 52.48% from Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022.

    Scan Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2022.

    Scan Steels shares closed at 32.39 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.

    Scan Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.72298.96341.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.72298.96341.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials175.92207.69218.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.7013.014.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.2831.1238.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.307.118.35
    Depreciation3.523.213.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6635.8533.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.340.9634.74
    Other Income2.243.090.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.584.0534.83
    Interest10.822.662.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.761.4032.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.761.4032.72
    Tax1.410.377.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.351.0324.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.351.0324.81
    Equity Share Capital52.3552.3552.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.204.74
    Diluted EPS0.450.204.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.204.74
    Diluted EPS0.450.204.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Scan Steels #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am