Scan Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.12 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.12 crore in March 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 240.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2021.

Scan Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.52 in March 2021.

Scan Steels shares closed at 49.05 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.57% returns over the last 6 months and 75.18% over the last 12 months.