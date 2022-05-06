 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scan Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.12 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.12 crore in March 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 240.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2021.

Scan Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.52 in March 2021.

Scan Steels shares closed at 49.05 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.57% returns over the last 6 months and 75.18% over the last 12 months.

Scan Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.12 259.83 240.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.12 259.83 240.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 218.80 179.62 166.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 0.44 1.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.45 34.89 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.35 6.49 7.63
Depreciation 3.26 3.19 4.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.52 31.16 33.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.74 4.05 28.29
Other Income 0.08 0.10 3.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.83 4.15 31.47
Interest 2.11 2.31 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.72 1.84 29.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.72 1.84 29.50
Tax 7.91 -0.38 5.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.81 2.22 23.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.81 2.22 23.66
Equity Share Capital 52.35 52.35 52.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 0.42 4.52
Diluted EPS 4.74 0.42 4.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 0.42 4.52
Diluted EPS 4.74 0.42 4.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:33 pm
