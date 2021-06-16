Scan Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.59 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.59 crore in March 2021 up 60.3% from Rs. 150.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2021 up 509.81% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2021 up 138.43% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020.

Scan Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2020.

Scan Steels shares closed at 29.60 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.00% returns over the last 6 months and 63.99% over the last 12 months.