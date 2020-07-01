Scan Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.09 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.09 crore in March 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 176.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2020 up 20.51% from Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020 up 212.14% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2019.

Scan Steels shares closed at 19.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.