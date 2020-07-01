App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scan Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.09 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.09 crore in March 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 176.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2020 up 20.51% from Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020 up 212.14% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2019.

Scan Steels shares closed at 19.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.

Scan Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations150.09168.84170.47
Other Operating Income----6.07
Total Income From Operations150.09168.84176.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.61115.16120.21
Purchase of Traded Goods2.995.378.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.143.386.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.136.376.13
Depreciation3.183.143.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.3734.9830.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.950.441.60
Other Income1.054.770.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.995.211.72
Interest3.623.713.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.371.50-2.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.371.50-2.26
Tax14.15-0.415.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.771.91-7.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.771.91-7.26
Equity Share Capital52.3552.3552.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.100.37-1.39
Diluted EPS-1.100.37-1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.100.37-1.39
Diluted EPS-1.100.37-1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Scan Steels #Steel - Sponge Iron

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.