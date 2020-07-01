Scan Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.09 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.09 crore in March 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 176.53 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2020 up 20.51% from Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020 up 212.14% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2019.
Scan Steels shares closed at 19.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.
|Scan Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.09
|168.84
|170.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|6.07
|Total Income From Operations
|150.09
|168.84
|176.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.61
|115.16
|120.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.99
|5.37
|8.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.14
|3.38
|6.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.13
|6.37
|6.13
|Depreciation
|3.18
|3.14
|3.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.37
|34.98
|30.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.95
|0.44
|1.60
|Other Income
|1.05
|4.77
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.99
|5.21
|1.72
|Interest
|3.62
|3.71
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.37
|1.50
|-2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.37
|1.50
|-2.26
|Tax
|14.15
|-0.41
|5.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.77
|1.91
|-7.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.77
|1.91
|-7.26
|Equity Share Capital
|52.35
|52.35
|52.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.37
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.37
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.37
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.37
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am