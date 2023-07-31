Scan Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.15 crore, down 25.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.15 crore in June 2023 down 25.92% from Rs. 306.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2023 down 77.09% from Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2023 down 63.32% from Rs. 34.57 crore in June 2022.

Scan Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.93 in June 2022.

Scan Steels shares closed at 38.02 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.