    Scan Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.15 crore, down 25.92% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.15 crore in June 2023 down 25.92% from Rs. 306.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2023 down 77.09% from Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2023 down 63.32% from Rs. 34.57 crore in June 2022.

    Scan Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.93 in June 2022.

    Scan Steels shares closed at 38.02 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.

    Scan Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.15274.72306.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.15274.72306.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.33175.92206.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.7937.7017.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.723.283.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.048.307.28
    Depreciation3.843.523.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.6933.6638.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1812.3430.68
    Other Income0.652.240.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8414.5831.29
    Interest2.8610.823.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.983.7627.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.983.7627.64
    Tax1.271.417.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.712.3520.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.712.3520.55
    Equity Share Capital52.3552.3552.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.453.93
    Diluted EPS0.900.453.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.453.93
    Diluted EPS0.900.453.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

