Scan Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.60 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.60 crore in June 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 238.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 21.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.57 crore in June 2022 up 0.2% from Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2021.

Scan Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2021.

Scan Steels shares closed at 34.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -38.27% over the last 12 months.

Scan Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.60 341.12 238.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.60 341.12 238.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.48 218.80 185.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.20 4.00 0.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.23 38.45 -21.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.28 8.35 6.29
Depreciation 3.28 3.26 3.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.46 33.52 33.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.68 34.74 30.41
Other Income 0.61 0.08 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.29 34.83 31.32
Interest 3.65 2.11 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.64 32.72 29.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.64 32.72 29.20
Tax 7.09 7.91 7.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.55 24.81 21.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.55 24.81 21.80
Equity Share Capital 52.35 52.35 52.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 4.74 4.16
Diluted EPS 3.93 4.74 4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 4.74 4.16
Diluted EPS 3.93 4.74 4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
