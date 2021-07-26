Scan Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.27 crore, up 56.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.27 crore in June 2021 up 56.15% from Rs. 152.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.80 crore in June 2021 up 11739.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2021 up 337.26% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2020.

Scan Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Scan Steels shares closed at 45.70 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)