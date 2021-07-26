MARKET NEWS

Scan Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.27 crore, up 56.15% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.27 crore in June 2021 up 56.15% from Rs. 152.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.80 crore in June 2021 up 11739.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2021 up 337.26% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2020.

Scan Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Scan Steels shares closed at 45.70 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations238.27240.59152.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations238.27240.59152.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials185.15166.5990.90
Purchase of Traded Goods0.831.173.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.49-1.2015.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.297.635.97
Depreciation3.184.703.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.8933.4029.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4128.293.56
Other Income0.913.171.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3231.474.81
Interest2.121.973.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.2029.501.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.2029.501.64
Tax7.405.831.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8023.660.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8023.660.18
Equity Share Capital52.3552.3552.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.164.520.04
Diluted EPS4.164.520.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.164.520.04
Diluted EPS4.164.520.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Scan Steels #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jul 26, 2021 10:55 pm

