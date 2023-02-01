Scan Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 298.96 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.96 crore in December 2022 up 15.06% from Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 down 1.09% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.