Scan Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 298.96 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 298.96 crore in December 2022 up 15.06% from Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 down 1.09% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.

Scan Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 298.96 210.50 259.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 298.96 210.50 259.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.69 204.10 179.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.01 5.68 0.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.12 -37.93 34.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.11 7.65 6.49
Depreciation 3.21 3.28 3.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.85 36.39 31.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 -8.67 4.05
Other Income 3.09 0.05 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.05 -8.62 4.15
Interest 2.66 2.18 2.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.40 -10.80 1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.40 -10.80 1.84
Tax 0.37 -2.19 -0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.03 -8.61 2.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.03 -8.61 2.22
Equity Share Capital 52.35 52.35 52.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -1.64 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.20 -1.64 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -1.64 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.20 -1.64 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited