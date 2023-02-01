English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Scan Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 298.96 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 298.96 crore in December 2022 up 15.06% from Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 down 1.09% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.

    Scan Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations298.96210.50259.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations298.96210.50259.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.69204.10179.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.015.680.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.12-37.9334.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.117.656.49
    Depreciation3.213.283.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.8536.3931.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.96-8.674.05
    Other Income3.090.050.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.05-8.624.15
    Interest2.662.182.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.40-10.801.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.40-10.801.84
    Tax0.37-2.19-0.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.03-8.612.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.03-8.612.22
    Equity Share Capital52.3552.3552.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-1.640.42
    Diluted EPS0.20-1.640.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-1.640.42
    Diluted EPS0.20-1.640.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited