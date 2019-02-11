Scan Steels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 168.19 crore, up 45.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.19 crore in December 2018 up 45.79% from Rs. 115.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2018 up 23.09% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2018 up 39.43% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2017.

Scan Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

Scan Steels shares closed at 50.45 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 110.21% returns over the last 6 months and 147.30% over the last 12 months.