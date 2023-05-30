English
    Earnings

    Scan Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scan Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 471.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Scan Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.451.271.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.451.271.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.860.900.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.260.27
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.070.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.020.03
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.020.04
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.010.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.010.03
    Tax-0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.000.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.000.02
    Equity Share Capital2.872.872.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.010.06
    Diluted EPS-0.190.010.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.010.06
    Diluted EPS-0.190.010.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Scan Projects
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am