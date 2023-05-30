Scan Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 471.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.