Scan Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 14.09% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 82.93% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Scan Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.