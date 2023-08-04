SBI top Sensex loser after Q1 core income lags estimates

The net interest margin (NIM) of the lender grew by 24 bps to 3.47 percent from 3.23 percent last year

State Bank of India was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack on August 4 after the country’s top lender reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore in the June quarter but net interest income missed estimates and fresh slippages more than doubled sequentially.

At 2.40 pm, SBI was trading 2.22 percent down at Rs 577.50 on the BSE. It finally closed 2.94 percent lower at Rs 573.25.

The bank’s net profit stood at Rs 6,068 crore in the April-June quarter last year.

According to a poll of three brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the public sector bank was expected to report a 147 percent jump in net profit at Rs 15,009 crore. The lender exceeded expectations.

The poll also showed that the bank would report a 26.7 percent rise in net interest income (NII) at Rs 39,533 crore. The lender reported NII growth of 24.71 percent at Rs 38,905 crore, missing market expectations.

Compared to the March 2023 quarter, NII dropped 3.68 percent.

The net interest margin (NIM) of the lender grew by 24 bps to 3.47 percent from 3.23 percent last year. However, it was down by 37 bps sequentially.

In a note, domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said the bank’s NII was lower due to softer loan growth, while NIM was in-line. Loan accretion, too, was slower at 14.9 percent YoY as against the brokerage firm’s estimate of 16.5 percent.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of the bank declined to 2.76 percent as compared with 3.91 percent last year.

The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) ratio of the bank fell to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year.

The total deposits of the bank grew by 12 percent to Rs 45.31 lakh crore from Rs 40.45 lakh crore last year.

The bank showed credit growth of 13.90 percent with domestic advances growing at 15.08 percent. Retail personal advances grew to Rs 12.04 lakh crore from Rs 10.34 lakh crore.

Lending to agriculture grew to Rs 2.64 lakh crore from Rs 2.29 lakh crore. Corporate sector lending grew to Rs 9.82 lakh crore from Rs 8.74 lakh crore last year. Lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) grew to Rs 3.69 lakh crore from Rs 3.12 lakh crore.

SBI's CASA ratio dropped 92 basis points Q-oQ to 42.88 percent.

Provisions of the lender stood at Rs 2,501 crore, compared to Rs 4,392 crore last year.

Fresh slippages for the April-June FY24 quarter were at Rs 7,659 crore – more than double sequentially (Rs 3,185 crore in Q4 FY23) but down by 21.37 percent from Rs 9,740 crore last year.

“SBI reported better than expected PAT despite steep margin decline (-37 bps sequentially) and lower than expected credit growth (+1.1 percent QoQ) due to lower operating expense (-13.7 percent QoQ) and improved credit costs (-24.6 percent QoQ),” analysts at InCred Equities said.

Margin decline is attributable to sharp surge in domestic term deposits (+4 percent qoq) which has resulted in surge in cost of funds and improved Loan to Deposit ratio to 71 percent.

“Credit growth in retail segment healthy at ~2.13% qoq of which home loans grew ~1.85% qoq, however corporate loan growth remains subdued at +0.25% qoq which impacted overall credit growth,” InCred Equities added.

It further said asset quality trend remained volatile sequentially with sequential surge in slippages as well as rise in SMA 1 and 2 accounts (Special Mention Accounts). However, the same is attributable to seasonality factor pertaining to agri related book of the bank

“Though we do remain concerned over margin profile in coming quarters, growth volatility due to corporate slowdown is likely to normalize in coming quarters,” it added.

SBI stock is down 6 percent this year, while the 1-year return stands at 7.75 percent.

