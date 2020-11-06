172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sbi-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-28181-50-crore-up-14-56-y-o-y-6075281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 28,181.50 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 28,181.50 crore in September 2020 up 14.56% from Rs. 24600.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,574.16 crore in September 2020 up 51.88% from Rs. 3,011.73 crore in September 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 16,459.76 crore in September 2020 up 11.86% from Rs. 14,714.46 crore in September 2019.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2019.

SBI shares closed at 218.65 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -31.50% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills43,377.5744,101.1145,242.45
(b) Income on Investment20,253.6618,705.4816,701.20
(c) Int. on balances With RBI508.941,794.42844.93
(d) Others2,673.941,899.371,523.81
Other Income8,527.697,957.488,538.39
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended38,632.6139,858.8239,712.07
Employees Cost12,570.1511,865.0611,302.59
Other Expenses7,679.286,212.637,121.66
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies16,459.7616,521.3514,714.46
Provisions And Contingencies10,118.3112,501.3013,138.93
Exceptional Items--1,539.733,484.30
P/L Before Tax6,341.455,559.785,059.83
Tax1,767.291,370.442,048.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,574.164,189.343,011.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,574.164,189.343,011.73
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9257.13
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.134.693.37
Diluted EPS5.134.693.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.134.693.37
Diluted EPS5.134.693.37
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA125,862.99129,660.69161,636.05
ii) Net NPA36,450.6942,703.6359,939.22
i) % of Gross NPA5.285.447.19
ii) % of Net NPA1.591.862.79
Return on Assets %0.440.420.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.